Morgan Sindall wins £35m Aylesbury school

Artist's impression of Kingsbrook Secondary School

Kingsbrook Secondary School is being built alongside Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, which Morgan Sindall is also building, within Aylesbury’s Kingsbrook housing development.

Buckinghamshire Council awarded the £35m secondary school contract to Morgan Sindall Construction’s Northern Home Counties business under the Southern Construction Framework (SCF). The cost is being met through contributions from housing developers.

Works include a two- and three-storey 900 place secondary school, with 180 sixth form places and a 32-place special educational needs (SEN) unit to serve the Kingsbrook community. The school hall, sports centre and playing fields will be available to the local community outside of school hours.

The 10,000 sqm building will be heated by air source heat pump, while the use of structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the external façade will help its thermal efficiency.

To reduce the building’s carbon footprint, the site team evaluated the design using Morgan Sindall Construction’s CarboniCa carbon calculation tool, adopted earlier this year as part of the company’s drive to achieve net zero carbon by 2030.

Construction of the new school is scheduled to complete in time for the first intake of students in 2022.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk