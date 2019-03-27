Morgan Sindall wins £60m St Albans redevelopment

CGI of the scheme

Morgan Sindall Construction has been selected as preferred bidder for a £60m mixed-use development that is expected to transform St Albans city centre.

The project forms the south part of St Albans & District City Council’s civic centre opportunities site (CCOS) redevelopment. It is mostly on the site of the former St Albans police station and is bordered by Victoria Street, Bricket Road and Civic Close.

Morgan Sindall Construction was appointed to the project under a pre-construction services agreement via the Pagabo national framework for major construction works.

As part of the plans, the five-storey police station and a former NHS clinic will be demolished to make way for a new residential and commercial development.

Morgan Sindall Construction has been provisionally selected to deliver a mixed-use development across two six-storey buildings. The project consists of a new residential scheme, with approximately 100 mixed tenure flats, alongside commercial and retail facilities on the ground and first floors. The project also comprises the construction of a new basement car park with more than 100 spaces and associated substructure works.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director David Rowsell said: “We are delighted to have been selected as preferred bidder for this transformational scheme, which will create a distinctive and vibrant new quarter in the heart of the city. Morgan Sindall Construction has recently delivered an outstanding residential refurbishment for St Albans City & District Council at the former Museum of St Albans, and we look forward to building on this positive partnership and our knowledge of the community.

“Our team has extensive experience in successfully delivering complex urban regeneration developments and we are pleased and proud to have the opportunity to leverage that deep and varied knowledge to deliver an outstanding development for St Albans.”

Councillor Julian Daly, portfolio holder for commercial and development, said: “This is one of the most ambitious developments that the Council has ever undertaken and it is very exciting that we are now moving on to the construction work. I am confident that, together with Morgan Sindall Construction, we will now build a thriving new residential and commercial area to the benefit of the whole St Albans District.”