Morgan Sindall wins £7m Mickleover school rebuild

Site of the new Ravensdale Infant School

Morgan Sindall is building a three-form-entry school to provide teaching space for 270 pupils as well as a 26-place nursery for children that lost their existing school due to a fire in October 2020.

The £6.9m modular project at Ravensdale Infant School was awarded by Derby City Council via the Scape Construction framework. Demolition works started in early 2021.

The modular nature of the new building, designed by Lungfish Architects, reduces build time 45 weeks. The whole school will arrive on lorries in 58 modules. The timetable envisages pupils moving in after the 2022 summer half-term break.

