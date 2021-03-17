  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed March 17 2021

Morgan Sindall wins Cambridge primary school

15 hours Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed to build a new £9.7m primary school in Cambridge.

Inside plan
Inside plan

The two-storey school is being built to support the Marleigh housing development in the east of Cambridge, where 12,000 new homes are going up.

Marleigh Primary Academy will be a dedicated science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) specialist school. It will be managed by the Anglian Learning Trust for Cambridgeshire County Council and will have 420 primary school places and 52 nursery places

Works are planned to start in spring 2021, with the project completion estimated for summer 2022 in time for the next school year starting in September.

