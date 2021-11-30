Morgan Sindall wins Essex primary school

There was a good turnout for the ground breaking photo call

The future St Luke’s Park Primary School and Nursery is being built by Morgan Sindall Construction under a £5.5m contract for Essex County Council.

The project team, together with Concertus Design & Property Consultants, has taken the project from feasibility and planning to construction starting on the former Runwell Hospital site in St Luke’s Way.

The new school is scheduled to open in September 2022, with one form entry to provide 210 primary and 56 nursery places for families in the new 575-home St Luke’s Park housing estate.

The school’s design incorporates architectural features that are intended to mirror the nearby old chapel and the wider St Luke’s Park development. This includes a masonry façade that matches the neighbouring buildings. A protrusion of polyester powder coated (PPC) aluminium composite panels is designed to complement the chapel and delineate the main pupil entrance. The school’s soft and hard landscaping will align with the existing communal space with gabion features and resin paving.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk