Morgan Sindall wins Exeter computer bunker

Work has already begun work on the new building, on the university’s Streatham Campus, next to the Innovation Centre. It will house an artificial intelligence arena and a computer learning laboratory.

Inside the one-storey main building will be 4,305 square-feet of underground teaching space including two main teaching areas. Outside will be a green roof terrace area while a link structure at the back of the building will adjoin to the existing innovation centre and create an access way.

The project has been designed by Austin Smith Lord as subterranean, with the building sitting partially within a grass bank. Skylights will provide natural light.

Enabling works began in June 2020 with a series of service diversions, while the full contract began with onsite works before Christmas. Construction is scheduled to complete in late summer 2021.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Brian Rice said: “There has been an increased focus on STEM investment this year, not least because the pandemic has underlined the importance of science data and technology. Together with its partner institutions, the new expansion will create a modern, state-of-the-art facility ready to support the next generation of digital and data specialists.”

Morgan Sindall Construction has delivered more than £20m of work for the University of Exeter in the past five years, and is currently onsite at the campus carrying out improvement and refurbishment works to its Harrison building.

