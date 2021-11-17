Morgan Sindall wins Hatfield physics block

University of Hertfordshire’s School of Physics, Engineering & Computer Science

The five-storey steel-framed structure will be the largest building on the Hatfield campus when it is completed – sometime in 2024 if all goes to plan.

The SPECS building will comprise four separate internal houses connected by a central atrium, all covering a 165,000 sq ft footprint. Façade materials include perforated metal, brickwork and curtain walling.

Project manager is Faithful & Gould, architect is BDP and Aecom is the consulting civil and structural engineer.

Enabling works on the development were completed last month and Morgan Sindall is now starting the main works. Its contract was procured through the Southern Construction Framework.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s own design team of ADP Architecture and Aecom is using BIM 360 and Morgan Sindall’s own carbon calculator, Carbonica, to measure embodied and operational carbon. Off-site manufacturing methods of construction will be used to save time and money.

It will be the 11th project that Morgan Sindall has taken on at the University of Hertfordshire since 2005. David Rowsell, regional director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said that it would be “one of the most prestigious schemes delivered in the northern home counties over the next few years”.

