Morgan Sindall wins trio of Scottish nurseries

The work for South Lanarkshire Council and Hub South West Scotland involves the delivery of single-storey buildings at Newton Brae, Cambuslang; Kirkmuirhill, on Thornton Road; and Crawforddyke, on Eastfield Road, Carluke.

Work is expected to be completed in time for the start of the new school year in 2020.

Stuart Parker, Morgan Sindall Construction managing director in Scotland, said: “We’re very pleased to be working with the council and Hub South West to deliver this vital extra capacity in early years education.

“These single-storey teaching spaces can be designed and built quickly. They allow local authorities to respond to increased demand from growing local communities; while aligning with the Scottish government’s aim of doubling the entitlement to free early learning and childcare, to 1140 hours per year by 2020.”

Michael McBrearty, chief executive of development partner hub South West Scotland, added: “hub South West is delighted that this important project is now progressing with Morgan Sindall Construction named as preferred contractor for the three early years facilities across South Lanarkshire. “Having just embarked on a varied programme of works with Morgan Sindall Construction we look forward to working with them to deliver these projects to our participants.”.

This latest tranche of work with hub South West follows the main contractor’s appointment earlier this summer to build two new flagship education campuses for primary, secondary and early years teaching in South Ayrshire, worth a combined £64 million.

