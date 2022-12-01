Morgan Sindall wins work on highway depots

Pictured left to right are National Highways personnel Roxroy Taylor, Ciprian Ciuraru, Alison Gallizioli, Colin Lowther (in cab) and Steven Tucker, with Richard Fielding and Tony Fitzgerald of Morgan Sindall Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction has been selected for works at four sites within Area 9 which takes in the areas of Gloucester, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, West Midlands, Worcester and Herefordshire.

The development is part of the National Highways’ plans to improve its depots, moving to a ‘hub and spoke’ model, building or upgrading satellite offices at roadside depot locations.

Work has already started at Warndon (Worcester), which involves the refurbishment of the existing office area and car park.

Morgan Sindall Construction will also begin work this month at depots in Bescot (Walsasll), Doxey (Stafford) and Strensham (between Tewkesbury and Worcester).

At Bescot, a new two-storey office building will be put in with associated external works, including the removal of the existing buildings from site. Doxey is also getting a new two-storey office building. Work at Strensham includes a new build garage and salt barns with the refurbishment of the existing office and amenity space and the removal of an existing salt barn.

Morgan Sindall will work with project manager Gleeds and architect Harris Partners as well as National Highways’ road maintenance contractor for the region, Colas.

National Highways head of service delivery Colin Lowther said: “Once the work is completed, the look and feel of the depots will change to appear more like a modern National Highways workplace enabling operational and non-operational staff as well as contractors to work more closely alongside each other and encouraging interaction and collaboration between the teams.

“It was important to us to not only improve the facilities for our staff and offer a flexible space but also to improve safety which is always our number one priority. Segregating vehicle movements between operational and office staff will help keep people safe at the depots.”

“We are pleased to be working with Morgan Sindall Construction and our partners on this project and welcome, in particular, the commitment to reducing carbon where possible in carrying out the work.”

Morgan Sindall has promised to do the work “respectfully and sympathetically” to minimise disruption for nearby residents.

