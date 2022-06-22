Morris lands £9m Telford contract

Pictured are local councillor Lee Carter and Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn, supported by Morris site manager Lee Evason, Homes England development manager David Charmbury and Morris construction manager Steve Flavell

The scheme will create around 5,858m² facilities and is expected to be completed in summer 2023.

The land was acquired from Homes England through the Telford Land Deal, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Under the deal, the council has responsibility to bring forward ‘shovel ready’ sites available to develop for both residential and employment uses. The council identified a gap in the local market for small industrial units that was not being met by the private development market. It purchased the Telford site from Homes England and will manage the new units through its property investment portfolio

Morris Property construction manager Steve Flavell said: “As well as creating a high-quality space for businesses to occupy in Telford, we are excited to incorporate enviable green credentials in this build, with electric vehicle charging points and PV solar panels, alongside specialist tree planting and other ecological enhancements.”

