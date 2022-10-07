Morris & Spottiswood adds £20m to turnover

Chief executive Jon Dunwell

Morris & Spottiswood, which specialises in fit-out, housing and mechanical & electrical (M&E) contracting, turned over £93.2m in 2021, an increase of 30% on 2020’s £72.9m.

Pre-tax profit was up 41% to £1.0m (2020: £708k.)

Directors attribute the rapid recovery to a track record of long-term clients and well-established customer relationships.

Founded in Glasgow in 1925, Morris & Spottiswood operates across the UK in fit-out, M&E and housing, with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Warrington and Leeds. Earlier this year it acquired M&E contractor Livingston Building Services.

Chief executive Jon Dunwell said: “The last year has undoubtedly been a pivotal one for Morris & Spottiswood, and I’m proud to post such a strong set of financial results to December 2021.

“While we are mindful of continuing inflationary pressures and supply constraints on materials and labour, we anticipate further growth for 2022, with the year ahead looking strong. The acquisition of Livingston Building Services has expanded our offering for clients, giving us a real point of difference as a business and allowing us to provide a range of services cross a diverse mix of sectors.”

