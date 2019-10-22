Morris to build new factory

The new factory has been designed by DPS Architects

The £6m build will be handled by sister company Morris Property.

Work starts on 11th November 2019 to deliver more than 60,000 sq ft of manufacturing and office space that has been designed by DPS Architects.

When the 12-month building programme is complete, Morris Site Machinery will relocate from its existing base at Four Ashes, Wolverhampton, three miles away, to its own purpose-built base.

Morris Site Machinery makes SMC mobile lighting towers as well as generators, welders, pumps and pressure washers.

Chief executive Chris Morris said: “This exciting development is in good hands and represents an important step in our ambitions to build a flagship premises which can grow with us. We’ll be able to retain our skilled workforce by remaining local and have plans to also create new jobs.”

James West, chief operating officer for Morris Property, said: “We have a track record of building quality schemes at major Midlands business parks. We are proud to be awarded this contract for a project that will make a significant difference to a sister business and which will add to our parent company portfolio.”

Morris Property and Morris Site Machinery are part of Shrewsbury-based fifth-generation family business group Morris & Company which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

