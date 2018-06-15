Morrison cleared to start £40m Queensferry High School

The new Queensferry High School, designed by architect Ryder

The £40m school is being delivered by Hub South East in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, with Galliford Try subsidiary Morrison Construction as main contractor.

Advance works began on site last month but now all financial conditions have been met and signed, main construction works can now begin. The school remains due to be completed by spring 2020.

The new school will be built on the current school’s playing fields and, following completion, the old school will be demolished, with the area landscaped and a new pitch created on the site.

Hub South East projects director Roddy Clark said: “A great deal of work has gone into the development and design of this project in the background, so reaching financial close is a significant milestone in making the new Queensferry High School a reality.

“We’re particularly proud that through this project, Hub South East is leading the way in realising progressive government policy aspirations in relation to low carbon, as the new school is receiving funds through the Scottish Futures Trust to ensure a low carbon design. Ultimately this will not only satisfy increasing environmental targets but should have a beneficial effect on the learning environment and educational attainment as well as life cycle costs of the building.”