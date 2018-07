Artist's impression of the scheme

Floods in both 2011 and 2014 caused significant road and property damage in the area.

The project will protect 129 properties from once-in-200-years flood events and is part of a wider flood protection scheme by the Highlands Council.

Work on site is set to start in June and be mostly complete in summer 2019. Morrison Construction will upgrade current infrastructure with a culvert replacement scheme and creation of flood storage areas while removing older infrastructure.