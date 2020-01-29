Morrison gets go-ahead for three Winchburgh schools

Winchburgh will see a significant number of new homes being built over the next 10 years. The new primary school and two new secondary schools will serve the town's growing population and West Lothian as a whole.

West Lothian Council is working with its development partner Hub South East Scotland which will lead on the build project on behalf of the council. Morrison Construction (Scotland) will carry out the site design and build work.

The proposed schools project includes:

a replacement Holy Family Primary School with initial capacity of 231 pupils including a 64-place nursery. Opening is due by August 2022;

a non-denominational secondary school with initial capacity of 660 planned to be open by August 2022;

a denominational secondary school with initial capacity of 660 planned to be open by August 2023;

a shared physical education and community block with sports pitches, car parking , drop-off areas, landscaping and facilities management accommodation to be available from August 2022.

The secondary school buildings will each have three storeys and the primary school will have two. Each is to be finished in brick with grey window and panel detailing. PV panels and sustainable heating systems will be installed.

The whole site has been designed with a landscape setting and good footpath connections will be put in place through and around the site, including links to housing and new pedestrian crossings.

Executive councillor for education, David Dodds, said: “We are on schedule to deliver the new schools and I look forward to seeing construction take shape over the months and years ahead.”

Hub South East projects director Scott Brown said: "After being entrusted to successfully deliver West Lothian Council's single biggest investment in education to date - the inspiring West Calder High - we're excited to be working in partnership again with the Council and Morrison Construction in Winchburgh.

“Reaching the key milestone of planning approval for the new schools is fantastic. These facilities will not only provide a modern learning estate for pupils and staff, but will be a great asset to the community and we look forward to making these plans a reality.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk