Morrison gets go-ahead to build £28m Edinburgh school

Castlebrae High School will have an initial capacity of 700, with the potential to extend to 1,200. It will be delivered by the council’s development partner Hub South East, alongside Morrison as the tier 1 contractor.

JM Architects’ design will see a new school built in the centre of Craigmillar, next to the library. Externally there will be an artificial football pitch, which will be available for use by the local community outside school hours as well as a community town square.

Hub South East project director Scott Brown said: “We’re excited to have reached this key milestone of planning approval on the new Castlebrae High School. The new school will not only provide a modern learning estate for pupils and staff, but will be a fantastic asset to the community, contributing to the ongoing regeneration of the area.”

Morrison Construction managing director building central Eddie Robertson said: ‘‘We are delighted to soon begin work on site. During construction, we will continue our engagement with all stakeholders. As part of our progressive social value programme we will provide education and employment opportunities to ensure this development has a lasting positive impact for the community.’’

Early works are expected to start on site by the end of the year, with completion due by the start of the school year in August 2021.

