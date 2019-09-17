Morrison gets started on Ayrshire children’s facilities

It is building an additional support needs (ASN) School and a respite and residential (R&R) facility will sit alongside each other on the grounds next to Auchenharvie Academy. The site was established in late July and work on the foundations will begin soon.

The development - a £30m Education Service and Health & Social Care Partnership (HSCP) project - will provide a learning and living environment for young people.

North Ayrshire provost Ian Clarkson cut the first piece of turf at Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony. He said: “It is a real honour and privilege to be here today celebrating what is going to be an incredible development for North Ayrshire. There is nowhere else in Scotland that will have resources like these sitting alongside each other. This is a huge positive and a very exciting prospect for the families using the facilities.”

The ASN school – which will replace James McFarlane, James Reid Stanecastle and Haysholm – will provide facilities for 200 young people from ages two to 18 with a range of additional needs. The school will include sensory spaces, a swimming pool, an hydrotherapy pool and enhanced outdoor learning spaces including an outdoor rebound area and external classrooms.

The R&R facility will incorporate an eight-bedroom respite facility for young people with additional support and health needs, along with an eight-bedroom residential facility, which will provide a specialist environment for young people with severe and complex needs.

North Ayrshire Council is working on the project in partnership with Hub South West, which appointed Morrison and Norr Architects to deliver the project.

Morrison Construction operations director Allan Cunningham said: “It is wonderful to be here today, welcoming the young people and staff who will benefit from this fantastic, modern facility.

‘‘We look forward to continuing our working partnership with North Ayrshire Council and Hub South West to successfully deliver this unique development, a major investment in the Stevenston community.”

He added: “During construction, we will continue engaging with community stakeholders and provide opportunities in education and employment through our progressive social value programme."

