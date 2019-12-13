Morrison given go-ahead to start on Edinburgh school

Advance works began on site in October but the closure of the contract enables the main construction works to begin in the new year as planned. The school is due to be completed by August 2021.

The £28m project is being delivered by Hub South East in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council, with Morrison Construction as main contractor.

The school will have a capacity of 700 with the potential to extend it to 1,200. It will be built in the centre of Craigmillar, next to the library. Externally there will be a 3G artificial football pitch, which will be available for use by the local community outside school hours, as well as a community town square.

Hub South East projects director Scott Brown said: “A great deal of work has gone into the development and design of this project in the background, so reaching contract close is a significant milestone in making the new Castlebrae a reality. Having already successfully delivered the East Neighbourhood Office for the City of Edinburgh Council, which is just next door to where the new Castlebrae will sit, we are proud of Hub South East’s continued involvement in the regeneration of the area and the benefits this brings for local individuals and businesses.”

Morrison Construction managing director central building Eddie Robertson said: ‘‘We are delighted to soon begin main works on site. During construction, we will continue our engagement with all stakeholders. As part of our progressive social value programme we will provide education and employment opportunities to ensure this development has a lasting positive impact for the community.’’

