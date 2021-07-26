Morrison launches courses to bring people into construction

GTS Solutions operations director Tracey Smith

‘Pathways to Construction’ begins today and will feature four-week-long courses designed so that people can be ‘job ready’. It is being run in conjunction with the Department for Work & Pensions (DWP).

The programme will be delivered by GTS’ in-house training team via an online classroom experience and will cover key areas such as health and safety, first aid, soft skills and digital communications.

As part of the course, candidates will spend two weeks working in line with Morrison Construction on building sites in Edinburgh and East Lothian.

The initiative is aimed at motivated individuals who have experienced barriers to work as a result of the pandemic. GTS Solutions operations director Tracey Smith said: “We are excited to be able to open up another training opportunity for people to help them into employment. We aim to support individuals, through education, to reduce the barriers to work. Our role as a social enterprise educator is to work in partnership with the government departments to support initiatives across employability. This has been a very difficult and challenging year for a lot of people and it’s pleasing to be able to do this to hopefully help ease any hardship and stress.

“It is an intense programme and those who are successful will have the necessary certifications which will allow them to start work on a construction site. As a company, Morrison Construction focuses strongly on social values and that resonates with us so we are delighted to partner with them to deliver this initiative.”

Jim Johnstone, head of communities & social impact at Morrison Construction said: “Morrison Construction is delighted to be working in partnership with GTS on this important programme, which is very much in line with our objective to encourage more industry entrants into construction.

“We have a significant focus on assisting local communities in their community wealth building, and by creating programmes that can assist local people back to the world of work, we can be sure that we are achieving our aim of making a positive impact for the communities we work in.”

Pathways to Construction follows a similar initiative that GTS Solutions recently launched for the hospitality industry, Pathways to Hospitality, in which it partnered with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

