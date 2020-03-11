  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed March 11 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Morrison picked for £54m Scottish prison

Morrison picked for £54m Scottish prison

7 hours Morrison Construction has won a £54m contract to replace Scotland's only women’s prison.

The Scottish Prison Service is client for the project, which is at Cornton Vale in Stirling.

The contract will involve the redevelopment of the existing facility in a phased programme of demolition and new build.

The first phase will provide two new residential blocks and a separate assessment centre. In addition, Morrison will build a new central hub with vocational and educational facilities, medical centre and laundry along with a family and visitor area and administrative building.

Phase two will involve the creation of a retreat and multi-faith area and an animal welfare and grounds maintenance building. The second phase will also include a new car park with EV charging points.

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Morrison’s parent company Galliford Try, said: “Morrison Construction continues to lead the way as contractor of choice for the public sector in Scotland and remains pivotal to delivering our strategy for the business.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »