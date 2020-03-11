Morrison picked for £54m Scottish prison

The Scottish Prison Service is client for the project, which is at Cornton Vale in Stirling.

The contract will involve the redevelopment of the existing facility in a phased programme of demolition and new build.

The first phase will provide two new residential blocks and a separate assessment centre. In addition, Morrison will build a new central hub with vocational and educational facilities, medical centre and laundry along with a family and visitor area and administrative building.

Phase two will involve the creation of a retreat and multi-faith area and an animal welfare and grounds maintenance building. The second phase will also include a new car park with EV charging points.

Bill Hocking, chief executive of Morrison’s parent company Galliford Try, said: “Morrison Construction continues to lead the way as contractor of choice for the public sector in Scotland and remains pivotal to delivering our strategy for the business.”

