Morrison picked for three Scottish Water frameworks

It has been appointed by Scottish Water Horizon for an initial two-year term with the opportunity for an additional two-year extension.

The work involves the provision of new water infrastructure along with repair and maintenance of existing water infrastructure throughout Scotland.

One of the three packages is a reappointment to the Clean Water Framework, which covers developer services. Projects previously completed on this framework include the £400,000 Tornagrain, £1.5m Fernhill and £800,000 Monnymusk schemes.

There are also two new appointments. One is to the Waste Water Framework, which also covers developer services, while the other is for the Aquatrine Framework, covering capital repair and maintenance of water and wastewater works across the Ministry of Defence estate in Scotland.

“We are delighted to secure this additional business from an existing framework client.” said Morrison Construction’s Stephen Slessor, director for infrastructure Scotland, south and water operation. “It builds on our track record in delivering both clean and waste water infrastructure projects across the country.”