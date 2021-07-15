Morrison signs for £47m Wallyford school

Artist's impression of the new school

Preparatory works have already begun on site for a new secondary school in Wallyford, with main works to begin in August 2021.

East Lothian Council’s development partner, Hub South East Scotland, will deliver the new build and has appointed Galliford Try subsidiary Morrison Construction as main contractor, with JM Architects leading on design.

Additional secondary school provision is needed due to housing development swelling the school roll in the area. The project is part of Phase 1 of the Scottish government’s £2bn Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

The building has been designed to complement the neighbouring primary school with extensive glass, access to natural light and brick-clad facades. Community spaces, sports facilities and a day centre for older people are also planned.

Eddie Robertson, managing director of Morrison Construction Building Central, said: “We are delighted to have reached financial close on the new Wallyford learning campus, a fantastic project for our partners Hub South East and East Lothian Council and the first to reach site through the Scottish government’s Learning Estates Investment Programme.”

Construction works are programmed for completion in summer 2023.

