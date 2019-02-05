Morrison starts work on Glenmorangie expansion

The expansion includes construction of a new still house for two more of Glenmorangie’s signature copper stills – the tallest in Scotland.

A separate building, which will use reclaimed stone salvaged from distillery warehouses, will provide additional mashing and fermentation facilities. Two new warehouses are also being built.

Glenmorangie Company’s engineering manager Chas McEwan said: “This is an investment in the future. It will support the Distillery’s growth and ensure that many more discerning single malt whisky drinkers can discover the delights of Glenmorangie.”

Morrison Construction managing director of building Highland Donald Mclachlan added: ‘‘Our team is delighted to be working again with The Glenmorangie Company to deliver these two projects at this historic Highland distillery.

‘It is wonderful to know that by delivering these projects at the distillery our local business, and trusted supply chain, is contributing to the success of the vibrant whisky industry.’’