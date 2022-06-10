Morrison to build Earlston hub

Morrison will be responsible for the construction of a building incorporating a new Earlston Primary School, adjoining medical practice, library and multi-use community facility.

Scottish Borders Council’s development partner, Hub South East, will oversee the project through the various development phases.

The development will consist of a two-storey education block and a single storey pavilion housing the health centre linked by a central shared reception which includes a community library, a community café and multi-use shared spaces.

It is being built on the site of the old school and will also include external spaces for play and community use, with improved access routes created to provide safer routes connecting children with their homes and the school.

Funding for the project was allocated in 2019.

Councillor Leagh Douglas, executive member for education and lifelong learning, said: “The appointment of Morrison Construction is an important milestone in the progression of this major development which will completely transform and modernise the education, medical and community facilities on offer in Earlston.

“As a council we are extremely familiar with Morrison Construction through their involvement as tier 1 contractor for Galashiels Community Campus. This coupled with their experience delivering high quality projects of a similar scale made them the standout option.

“As the Earlston project progresses at pace, we are extremely keen to engage once again with the public on the approved plans and receive their feedback. The arranged public in-person meeting held in the school hall will provide that perfect opportunity and I would encourage as many members of the community as possible to attend.”

Roddy Clark, Hub South East’s operations director, said: “Hub South East is proud to continue its positive working relationship with Scottish Borders Council, following the delivery of the award-winning Jedburgh Grammar Campus. Together, we’re currently developing inspiring learning estate in both Galashiels and Peebles and this new project in Earlston is further demonstrable evidence of our successful partnership.

“This is an exciting development including education, health and community facilities in one modern campus. We look forward to working with Morrison Construction to make these plans, at the heart of the community in Earlston, a reality and we would encourage locals to attend the upcoming meeting to find out more.”

David Ewing, managing director of Morrison Construction Building Central, added: “We are delighted to be working once again with Scottish Borders Council and our long-term partners at Hub South East.

“We have a strong track record in producing multi-disciplinary developments such as this one at Earlston, which are absolutely vital to deliver services for local people. We look forward to working with the community and all the stakeholders involved to create fantastic new facilities that serve the needs of all the different user groups for years to come.”

Construction work on the development is due to start later this year with an initial demolition phase followed by the main building works.

