Morrison to redevelop Aberdeen Station

Work to replace the glass roof at Aberdeen station was completed last year.

ScotRail said that the project will see significant changes to the look and feel of the station, which has sat in the heart of Aberdeen city centre for more than 150 years.

Work includes improvements to the quality and variety of retail facilities, relocation of the ticket office and first-class lounge, an improved station entrance and connections with Union Square and the wider Aberdeen city centre, redevelopment of staff accommodation and works to enhance the listed station building in partnership with the Railway Heritage Trust.

ScotRail said that the contractor will begin work on the site when it is safe to do so, following the coronavirus pandemic.

The project will be completed in stages, with work on the station redevelopment expected to take around one year to complete.

Work to replace the glass roof at Aberdeen station was completed by Network Rail Scotland last year.

ScotRail head of projects Kirsty Devlin said: “The investment we are making in the North East – in the redevelopment of Aberdeen station, the Aberdeen to Inverness improvement programme, and in Inter7City trains connecting Scotland’s seven cities – means it’s an exciting time for this part of the country.”

Transport Scotland’s director of rail Bill Reeve added: “While our immediate focus is on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, the development work for this £8 million investment can be undertaken safely now, so that we will be ready to deliver the enhanced facilities for customers and railway staff without delay when it is safe to do so.

“We know the more we make rail an attractive, safe and secure transport choice, the more people will consider using the train as an alternative to the car. I look forward to seeing further progress as soon as conditions allow.”

Morrison Construction North East managing director Mike Bruce said: “Morrison Construction is pleased to have been chosen to carry out these works which will benefit visitors to and the people of the North East of Scotland for years to come."

