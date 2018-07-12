Morrison Utility invests in JetVacs

The new jetter/vacuum vehicles

The 7.5-tonne Isuzu FlexCom jetter/vacuum vehicles will provide suction and jetting power for MUS teams clearing blockages.

MUS director John Edwards said: “Investing in high-quality, cutting edge equipment such as this shows our commitment to customer service on the Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water contract. The vehicles will project an excellent image for both the client and the MUS teams carrying out work on their behalf.”

The vehicles were built by specialist JetVac supplier Rioned according to a specification from MUS sister company M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions

M Group Services Plant director Jeremy Harrison said: “Our engineering team has used its previous experience of developing similar vehicles for Yorkshire Water to optimise the specification of these Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water vehicles. The collaboration with Rioned worked very well and we are delighted with both the technical specification of the vehicles and the operational efficiencies that we expect them to deliver to our client.”