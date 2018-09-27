Motorway operator rejects findings of Genoa bridge report

It has rejected the findings of the report published this week by an official investigation commission set up by the Italian government.

The Ministero delle Infrastrutture e dei Trasporti set up the commission straight after the accident, in which 43 people died when a major section of the bridge fell (link opens in new tab).

Autostrade per l'Italia has said that the report has not taken on board clarification provided by its engineers. It added that its technical staff have not yet been permitted access needed to enable them to carry out investigations and that the dynamics and causes of the collapse have not been clarified by the commission, whose members have had free access to the site.

Autostrade said that, in this context, the blame assigned against it by the commission can only be considered a mere hypothesis yet to be verified and demonstrated.

It also replied to a claim that maintenance has been minimised, saying that it has spent about €9m in the last few years to improve the bridge’s safety of the bridge, with more than 900 days of carried out on the structure since 2015.