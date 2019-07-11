Mott and Arup in Australian motorway win

The project includes the design and construction of a new 1.8 kilometre section of non-stop motorway along South Road, as part of Adelaide’s North-South Corridor initiative.

The new Regency Road to Pym Street motorway will connect completed motorway sections to the north of Regency Road (South Road Superway) to the completed motorways section (Torrens Road to River Torrens Project) terminating north of Torrens Road. This will result in a 47km non-stop motorway between Gawler and the River Torrens.

The project comprises an at-grade motorway from the existing motorway infrastructure to the north (South Road Superway); an overpass of the motorway over Regency Road; and an at-grade motorway from Regency Road to Pym Street, transitioning to the lowered motorway infrastructure of the Torrens Road to River Torrens project.

Federal minister for cities, urban infrastructure and population Alan Tudge said: “When complete, will deliver efficient and reliable travel for up to 53,000 vehicles per day on this section of South Road, by removing the need to travel through two signalised intersections.”

South Australian minister for transport, infrastructure and local government Stephan Knoll said: “We are building congestion-busting infrastructure that will cut travel times, make our roads safer and also secure construction jobs into the future.”

Main construction works are expected to commence in late 2019 and it is anticipated that the project will support on average approximately 210 full-time-equivalent jobs per year over the life of the project.

