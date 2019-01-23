Mott MacDonald appoints new MD for Africa

Liz King is the new MD for Africa

King, who is a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, joined Mott MacDonald more than 35 years ago. She will be responsible for the for the day-to-day management and operational performance of the business in Africa, where it currently operates in countries across the continent.

Most recently she was managing director of the consultancy’s business in India. Prior to moving overseas, she was based in the United Kingdom and managed Mott MacDonald’s integrated transport business. Earlier in her career she worked in the area of structural durability and repair for multiple clients on operations, critical maintenance, repair and strengthening strategies.

“I am excited to be moving to Africa and delighted to have this opportunity to develop our business activities on the continent,” said King. “George has done a tremendous job in a challenging economic environment and I’m looking forward building on his success and working with our hugely talented team in the region.”

Mott MacDonald’s work in Africa stretches back to the heightening of the Aswan Dam in Egypt early in the 20th century. The company has staff based in around 20 countries across the continent. A regional hub has been established in Johannesburg where senior staff provide leadership across all six of the company’s core delivery sectors.