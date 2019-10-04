Mott MacDonald picked for Canadian crossing study

The province of British Columbia, TransLink and municipal funding partners have selected the firm to study the technical feasibility of a potential high-capacity transit crossing from the Burrard Inlet to the North Shore.

“Traffic is a significant problem for people on the North Shore and finding solutions is important to our government,” said Claire Trevena, minister of transportation and infrastructure. “This feasibility study will explore ways to connect our communities better, shorten commute times and cut down on carbon pollution.”

The study will consider the compatibility of a transit crossing with existing and future land use and the potential for affordable housing as part of its evaluation. The results will help inform the long-term Transport 2050 planning led by TransLink and the Mayors’ Council.

Connecting Lonsdale City Centre with Vancouver’s metropolitan core and the regional rapid transit network is one of the recommendations put forward by the Integrated North Shore Transportation Planning Project (INSTPP) in 2018. The working group includes all levels of government on the North Shore, working in partnership to identify ways to improve mobility in and around the region.

“Years of hikes in housing costs have forced people to live further from where they work, resulting in longer commutes and traffic congestion issues,” said legislative assembly member Bowinn Ma, who chairs INSTPP. “Our government is committed to investigating and delivering effective solutions that will help get the North Shore moving again.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk