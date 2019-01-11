Mott MacDonald to lead design of New York train station

The firm is lead designer with the Hohl Scrufari Train Station JV, a joint venture of Hohl Industrial Services and Scrufari Construction that has won a design-build contract for the new station on Exchange Street in the city’s downtown.

Other design team members include Foit-Albert for architecture and Urban Engineers for construction quality control.

The new station will be constructed on the footprint of an existing station that was constructed in 1952. It will be closer to the street and twice as large as the existing station. The existing station will be demolished, and travellers will use a temporary station while the new structure is being built. Completion of the new station is expected in the autumm of 2020.

The design allows for the station to be expanded in the future into a multimodal transportation facility that would accommodate intercity buses. The overall site will be developed in a way that is consistent with a nearby canalside redevelopment.