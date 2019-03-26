Mott MacDonald to review Hong Kong’s concrete supply chain

It has been appointed by the government’s Civil Engineering & Development Department to assess the Hong Kong’s ability to meet the projected demand for concrete in the short, medium and long term, as well as evaluating the impact if there was ever a shortage in supply.

Major developments, such as public housing and regional transport networks, are planned for the coming decades, and so the government wants to ensure that the supply chain capable of meeting the needs of the construction industry.

Measures to be investigated by Mott MacDonald include identifying and recommending potentially suitable sites at strategic locations for new concrete batching plants. The company will also formulate a strategy, including mitigation measures, to ensure the security and stability of concrete supply to meet projected demand.

Mott MacDonald project director Sai Ching said: “With the continued development of Hong Kong, the amount of construction works and the demand for concrete will remain high in the foreseeable future. There is clearly an urgent need to ensure that the strength of the supply chain will be adequate to meet future demand. Land is always in short supply in Hong Kong. Therefore, identifying suitable sites at strategic locations for potential concrete batching plants will be a key task under the study."