Motts wins engineering contract for Disneyland HK hotel

It will be the third hotel on the resort, increasing its accommodation capacity to 1,750 rooms. The project, which has received a HK$800m loan from the Hong Kong government, is being developed to meet the growing number of visitors which increased to 7.4 million in 2012.

Strong economic growth has seen tourism in Asia increase significantly over the last few years. Last year, 33% of visitors to the resort were from Hong Kong, while 47% were from China and 20% overseas. The new 50,000m2 hotel will be the biggest of the three at the theme park and will include 750 guest rooms, three restaurants and a swimming pool. It will have a forest and adventure theme, adding to the existing Hollywood and Victorian themed hotels currently available.

The project is due to be completed in 2016.

