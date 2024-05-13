Mount Anvil lands Camden estate redevelopment

Phase 2 of the Bacton Low Rise redevelopment is expected to deliver 61 council homes, homes for private sale, two commercial properties and improvements to the public realm including new landscaping and play spaces.

The public-private partnership is expected to see Mount Avil make money from private sales and the council add to its housing stock.

Mount Anvil and Camden Council will begin working this summer with Gospel Oak residents and former Bacton residents who have the option to return to the estate once redevelopment is completed.

Mount Anvil chief executive Darragh Hurley said: “We believe public-private partnerships that care about the long-term outcomes for local communities are key to addressing the housing crisis in London. We’re looking forward to building trust, and working closely with the Gospel Oak community to deliver on our promises and shared vision.”

Councillor Danny Beales, cabinet member for new homes, jobs and community investment said: “As specialists in building in London, Mount Anvil has a strong track record of delivering high quality housing and working closely with local communities in our city. We are committed to building more social homes in Camden, and the Mount Anvil proposals will enable us to do this. Developments like Bacton Phase Two will be crucial to addressing our housing waiting list and ensuring that people can continue to live in Camden, in healthy and energy-efficient homes.

“At a time when only 6% of Camden’s funding for building and refurbishing homes comes from central government, we need to look for innovative ways to continue building desperately needed housing in our communities. The council has already delivered more than 1,500 homes in Camden to date, including 628 social rent homes, 153 specialist accommodation homes, 195 temporary accommodation homes and 131 intermediate rent homes.”

