Mr Plant Hire adds more scissors

The new scissor lifts

Mr Plant Hire has taken delivery of eight R3246 (32ft) and eight R2632 (26ft) models, the first of JLG’s rebranded R range.

Mr Plant Hire is based in Enfield and is a member of the Access Alliance network of hire companies. Its core customer base is mechanical and electrical contractors working on office refurbishment and warehouse construction projects. Half of the models are fitted with pipe racks to meet the needs of these customers.

“We purchased these new machines shortly after JLG hosted the Access Alliance meeting in October 2019,” said director Tony Crawford. “We were impressed with the build quality and styling of new R-range scissors. The reliability of JLG equipment speaks for itself, so we already had confidence in the brand.”

Mr Plant Hire bought its first JLG equipment in 2007 – two 1230ES mast lifts and four 450AJ boom lifts. “At that time, we needed to diversify our fleet as the company was growing and we were extremely busy due to the construction of Heathrow Terminal 5,” Tony Crawford said.

The company entered the powered access market in 2004 with 10 machines and within four years it had 200. Today, it has a fleet of 787 units, including 450 Power Tower lifts.

JLG account manager Tom Heasman (left), Mr Plant Hire manager Ele Ioannou and director Tony Crawford (right)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk