Broadway Studios

Broadway Studios is a 432 bed development in Glasgow City Centre, funded through a loan provided by Puma Property Finance and constructed by McAleer & Rushe Contracts. It is now operational and being managed by Prestige Student Living.

The development is the first purpose-built student accommodation scheme in Glasgow to fully align with the city's new PBSA spatial standards, setting a benchmark for quality, design and regulatory compliance in the city.

Sustainability and long-term operational efficiency have also been central to the scheme's design and delivery. Broadway Studios is on track to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating and has an EPC A rating, while exceeding Glasgow City Council's energy efficiency requirements by 20%, achieving Gold Level standards.

The development surpasses the city's 20% renewable energy target through the incorporation of air-source heat pumps and high-performance building materials, helping to reduce operational energy consumption and support long-term building resilience.

The development has also been proactively designed with the principles of the Building Safety Act in mind, ensuring alignment with evolving building safety expectations and future institutional investment requirements. Its digital infrastructure has achieved WiredScore Platinum certification, the highest level of recognition under the global standard, reflecting the building's exceptional connectivity, digital resilience and future-ready technology provision.