Mulholland moves into CPA chair

Steven Mulholland

Steven Mulholland takes over as CPA chairman from Steve Cormack of Nationwide Platforms.

Paul Allman, director of the Hawk Group, has been elected vice-chairman and Brian Jones was re-elected as president of the CPA.

CPA president Brian Jones said: “I am confident that we have a strong team in place to tackle the challenges that the sector faces, such as the effect of Brexit on the workforce, and the many changes we are seeing in the skills and training arena. We will continue to look for efficient and economic solutions to support our members and the construction plant hire sector.”

Mulholland Plant Services describes itself as Scotland's leading plant hire company. Its fleet comprises: Bomag, JCB Vibromax and Hamm compactors; Thwaites, JCB and Wacker Neuson site dumpers; JCB excavators and telehandlers; Atlas Copco, Doosan and Compare compressors; and TowerLight lights.