Multiple transport options set out for southwest Scotland

Michael Matheson said that more than 20 options will go on for more detailed consideration

Scotland’s cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said that the options will now go on for more detailed consideration as part of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2).

The reopening of the rail link between Stranraer and Dumfries and a new line from Stranraer to Cairnryan are among the ideas going forward to the review, which is looking at future transport investment priorities across the country. The potential merits of new stations and services to improve connections to Glasgow on the South Western line will also be explored in more detail.

Better integration of public transport and improved active travel facilities have also made it through the finalised South West Scotland Transport Study, which has been prepared for Transport Scotland by Aecom and Stantec.

Also under consideration will be a continuous programme of improvements for the A77 and A75 including partial dualling, bypassing and other upgrades. The review will also look at the development of better freight facilities, especially to support the timber industry in the area.

Matheson said: “The publication of the South West Scotland Transport Study is a significant milestone in improving connectivity for the area and more than twenty options will now go on for more detailed consideration as part of the second Strategic Transport Projects Review.

“In compiling the report, Transport Scotland has taken local opinion into account and produced a range of potential interventions which can lead to a more integrated and sustainable network serving communities across the region. The options recognise the commitments in the forthcoming National Transport Strategy to protect our climate and help build inclusive economic growth while improving our health and wellbeing.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk