Multiplex Middle East commits to emissions targets

It has submitted a letter of commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Multiplex’s energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will be measured to certify they are in line with the latest climate science threshold.

SBTi which is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative forms one of the commitments of We Mean Business, a global non-profit coalition working with the businesses to take action on climate change.

Multiplex is the first construction company in the region and the second organisation in the UAE to make a commitment through the SBTi. Multiplex Middle East general manager James Grljusich said: “The Science-based Targets initiative sets a new standard and corresponds with our goal to align our sustainability management practices with climate science. Developing a science-based target will not only future-proof our operations against climate change regulations but will also drive efficiencies, strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders and supply chain and support carbon reduction strategies in a region of major construction.”

