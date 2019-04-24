Multiplex named for Brisbane’s biggest tourism project

Destination Brisbane Consortium has awarded preferred contractor status to Multiplex for the major construction works at the AU$3.6bn (£2bn) Queen’s Wharf Brisbane Integrated Resort Development.

The contract includes the integrated resort development shell and core and the Sky Deck. Destination Brisbane Consortium project director Simon Crooks said the contract still required finalisation and remained subject to board approval and state government endorsement, with initial works to start within months.

“The works that Multiplex will deliver include the shell and core works covering the basement, base services, tower structures and the façade of the main integrated resort,” said Crooks. “It includes the integrated resort high-rise tower shells ready for later fit-out works, the podium level nestled between the towers and the iconic Sky Deck that will sit 100 metres above street level. Multiplex will build five levels of basement carpark, the resort back of house facilities including kitchen, laundry, staff cafeteria, amenities and central energy plant. It’s a massive contract that in total will include approximately 370,000m2 of floor area and 105,000m2 of energy-efficient glazed façade.”

He added that the contract is in keeping with the total project cost budget. The next step will be the public confirmation of the contract signing after the state government has completed its review process.”

Tourism industry development minister Kate Jones said that the AU$3.6bn (£2bn) Queen’s Wharf would change the face of Brisbane and create opportunities for locals. “Today’s announcement means we’re one step closer to delivering the biggest tourism project Queensland has ever seen,” she said. “It’s also great for those looking for work in the construction industry – especially concreters, formworkers and foundations specialists. Queen’s Wharf will create 10,000 jobs in Brisbane. But we know at peak construction, more than 2000 workers will be required on site.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that the appointment of Multiplex for Queen’s Wharf Brisbane was a major milestone for Queensland’s tourism industry. “Our priority is jobs and this project provides thousands - in construction and in operating this city changing development,” she said. “And it flows through the entire economy with demand for goods and services for decades to come.”

Works, initially foundations and footings, will start in mid-2019 with construction works expected to reach the street-level in late-2020 and the first stage of the development completed in late 2022.