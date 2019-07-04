Multiplex picked for $100m Australian apartment block

Developer Iris Residential has chosen Multiplex to build the AU$100m (£56m) Amara City Gardens in Booragoon.

Building works are expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

The development will comprise 124 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, together with a resident facilities and amenities. The building will adjoin Garden City Shopping Centre, in the heart of what will become the new Melville City Centre precinct.

The development, which will also include five commercial tenancies, is located within walking distance of the Booragoon Bus Station and fitness and leisure facilities, and in close proximity to schools, universities and health facilities.

Iris Residential Chief Operating Officer Tanya Trevisan said: “Multiplex is a Tier One, sophisticated global construction company that has been delivering iconic projects in Australia and around the world for more than five decades. Amara City Gardens is a landmark project for Iris Residential, and we are very pleased to be working with a builder renowned for producing such high-quality outcomes.”

