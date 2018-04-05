Multiplex set to start on 200-metre Sydney tower

Construction of the Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney, Australia, is set to start following more than five years of planning and obtaining development approvals.

AMP Capital has appointed Multiplex as its construction partner for the tower. The 200-metre-high, 50-storey tower, which has been designed by Danish architects 3XN, will feature "five shifting glass volumes stacked upon each other punctuated by atrium space, maximising views out to Sydney Harbour and daylight into the office floors".

Quay Quarter Tower forms part of the 11,000m2 Quay Quarter Sydney precinct, which also incorporates 33 Alfred Street and the Young & Loftus mixed-use precinct. At the base of the tower will be an urban green space and approximately 5,000m2 of facilities including places to dine.

AMP Capital global head of real estate Carmel Hourigan said: “On behalf of our investors, we couldn’t be more excited to announce the start of construction of Quay Quarter Tower, with the appointment of tier one builder, Multiplex, as our construction partner. Circular Quay has been AMP’s home for more than 55 years and our plans for the Quay Quarter precinct ensures the retention of its rich history as a unique gateway to Sydney.”

Multiplex NSW regional managing director David Ghannoum said: “We are delighted to continue our collaborative relationship with AMP Capital on the construction of Quay Quarter Tower. We’re looking forward to getting construction under way on this exciting project that is set to transform and revitalise the Circular Quay skyline.”

AMP and has also announced that the project has a new investor. Rest has committed to acquire a one-third interest in the tower upon completion, in a deal valued at about AU$900m.

Quay Quarter Tower is on track to be completed in late 2021.