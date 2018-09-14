Multiplex wins Australian hospital contract

Client for the scheme is the New South Wales (NSW) government’s department responsible for capital works for hospital projects, Health Infrastructure.

The hospital is being built on a greenfield site in Metford. Multiplex regional managing director David Ghannoum said it would be the sixth hospital Multiplex has delivered for the NSW government in recent years. “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Health Infrastructure as delivery partner for the New Maitland Hospital,” he said. “This is a fantastic piece of infrastructure for the Hunter region and we are looking forward to playing an active role in the community, both in the delivery of the Hospital and beyond.

Multiplex will begin the main works in early 2019, with the hospital expected to open in 2022.