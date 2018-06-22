Multiplex wins first tower in $1bn Melbourne complex

It has been appointed by 3L Alliance to deliver the tower, which is part of a mixed-use development designed by Cox Architecture and Fender Katsalidis Architects for the city’s central business district (CBD). The overall development comprises some 1,500 apartments within twin towers of 80 levels each, set above a podium.

Stage One is valued at AU$355m and will see the construction of a six-level basement, six-level podium and the first 80-level residential tower, providing a total of 815 apartments. It will also include resident facilities such as a swimming pool, gymnasium and crèche.

The overall Queens Place development will incorporate retail and commercial office suites, a public plaza with a shopping precinct and amenities such as restaurants, private cinemas, a library, poker and mah jong room, a private garden terrace, karaoke suite and a cigar bar.

“We are delighted to be part of this exciting new project, set to deliver a vibrant new vertical community to Melbourne’s CBD along with some innovative and engaging public spaces,” said Graham Cottam, regional managing director of Multiplex.

Construction will start immediately and completion is expected in the second quarter of 2021.