Mumbai moves forward with 24km metro
Work is kicking off on a 24km metro corridor in Mumbai, India, with the launch of the tender for the project.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is tendering the work for the Thane-BhiwandiKalyan Metro-5 corridor, which involves a 24km corridor with 17 stations, a depot and associated works.
The tender documents will be made available next week, with a pre-bid meeting held on 27 April and bids due in by 18 May.
The corridor is expected to carry about 229,000 commuters daily when it opens in 2021.
