Wed April 11 2018

News » International » Mumbai moves forward with 24km metro » published 11 Apr 2018

Mumbai moves forward with 24km metro

Work is kicking off on a 24km metro corridor in Mumbai, India, with the launch of the tender for the project.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is tendering the work for the Thane-BhiwandiKalyan Metro-5 corridor, which involves a 24km corridor with 17 stations, a depot and associated works.

The tender documents will be made available next week, with a pre-bid meeting held on 27 April and bids due in by 18 May.

The corridor is expected to carry about 229,000 commuters daily when it opens in 2021.

 

This article was published on 11 Apr 2018 (last updated on 11 Apr 2018).

