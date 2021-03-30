Munnelly buys Severn Partnership

Severn Partnership is a geomatics land surveying company

Severn Partnership provides 3D modelling and surveys for the rail and infrastructure sectors.

Munnelly is an £80m turnover company that offers construction site service ranging from labour and logistics to security and waste management.

Munnelly said that its acquisition of Severn Partnership by the Munnelly Group gave it additional ‘lean construction’ capabilities, to help clients make efficiencies.

Chief executive Phil Munnelly said: “The services provided by Severn Partnership align, compliment, and enhance the services already provided by the group and its subsidiaries. The ability to be able to integrate Severn Partnership into our existing offering is exciting and transformational, it will provide our customers and projects with an incomparable service. This acquisition further demonstrates the group’s commitment to providing our clients with technology and data led solutions that promotes superior project planning and delivery.”

Mark Combes and Nick Blenkarn, the former owners of Severn, said selling out to Munnelly gave Severn Partnership “the opportunity to grow and expand on a new scale”.

Severn Partnership is the eighth acquisition for Munnelly. It will be governed by the Munnelly Group board of directors but will operate as a separate company within the group.

