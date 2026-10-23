Munnelly pre-tax profits up 15%

PD Munnelly, group CEO

The family owned group with a focus on critical infrastructure, reported growth in long term contracts with tier ones and the public sector, including multi year programmes in the custodial and justice estate, an extended role on rail renewal and upgrade programmes, and deepening relationships in transport, aviation and regulated infrastructure.

Group CEO PD Munnelly said, "These results are a credit to our people across all eight of our companies. In a market that has been challenging for much of the sector, we have grown, strengthened our balance sheet and invested in our people, our technology and our governance. Clients increasingly want one trusted partner who can support them from the earliest stages of a project right through to handover. That is exactly what we are building through Target 2030 [the group's latest stretegic plan], and we are excited about the opportunities ahead in energy, nuclear, defence, rail, roads and justice."

The group has built up cash reserves to £7.8m while remaining bank debt free. Graham Fisk, group finance director, said, ""We have grown the business while keeping a firm grip on cash. Cash generated from operations rose to £2.8 million, debtor days improved to 23, and we ended the year with £7.8m in the bank and no borrowings."

The group's construction businesses comprise Bishopsgate Group (compliant payroll services), Guardior (security management and aviation services), MacRail Systems (site access and welfare management), Munnelly Support Services (construction logistics), Severn Partnership (chartered geomatics surveyors) and Weston Analytics (SaaS and managed IT services).

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