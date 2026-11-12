Munnelly's Bishopgate appoints MD

Ryan Smith, Bishopsgate's new MD

Smith spent five years as commercial director. He is promoted to managing director as current MD Luke Shannon-Little moves over to become director of compliance at parent company the Munnelly Group.

Smith's new focus will be to build on work that has already, Munnelly says, established Bishopsgate as a leader in its field, maintaining high standards of service and support, while looking at ways meet the needs of clients and contractors.

Luke Shannon-Little, group director of compliance at the Munnelly Group, said: “Ryan brings extensive payroll industry experience, a strong commitment to compliance and a clear understanding of the importance of our contractor-first approach. I am confident that, under his leadership, Bishopsgate will continue to build on the foundations we have established and deliver the service you expect from us.”

Ryan Smith, managing director of Bishopsgate Group, added, “I am delighted to be taking on the role of managing director at Bishopsgate Group. Having worked closely with Luke and the team over the past five years, I have seen first-hand the strong foundations we have built and the importance we place on delivering a compliant, contractor-first service. I am excited to lead the business through its next stage of development, working alongside our talented colleagues to build on that progress and continue providing the high standards of support our clients and contractors expect.”