Murphy launches Harefield TBM

The site team pose with Elizabeth prior to launch

Murphy has been contracted by gas firm Cadent to divert two high pressure gas pipelines to facilitate the construction of the new High Speed 2 (HS2) railway.

The site team has already constructed two shafts using the diaphragm wall technique. A 300-metre long, 1.8-metre diameter tunnel will now be constructed between the shafts using an Iseki tunnel boring machine. TBM Elizabeth was launched last week at the site in Harefield, west London.

“Months of planning and collaborative working with Cadent and HS2 has helped us achieve this milestone,” said Murphy project manager Mick Boyle. “Thanks to the ‘one Murphy’ ethos we have been able to make good use of the extensive skillset across all parts of the Murphy business which has been pivotal in helping us achieve our goals.”

Paul Gallagher, director of tunnelling subcontractor Joseph Gallagher, said: “I speak on behalf of the entire Joseph Gallagher group when I say it is with great pride that months of collaborative endeavours, between all parties, has come together to facilitate the launch of Elizabeth.”

Work is ongoing and is scheduled to be completed in October 2019.