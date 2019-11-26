Murphy moves to cabbed dumpers

The SiTESAFE cab on JCB site dumpers meets the ROPS/FOPS Level II standard

The plant division of J Murphy & Sons has bought 25 cabbed JCB site dumpers – 15 of them are the six-tonne JCB 6T-1 swivel-tip model and 10 are the nine-tonne 9T-1 front-tip dumper.

These additions means that Murphy Plant now has more than 100 JCB machines in all, including backhoe loaders, telehandlers, wheeled excavators and rough terrain forklifts.

Managing director Mike Carpenter said: “We chose JCB for several key reasons, including quality, reliability, productivity and innovation. Our longstanding relationship with JCB is down to our shared values, which has always focused on remaining a family-orientated business.

“We have done a great deal of research into the fast-moving dumper market and the various options available. We have a duty of care to our operators and firmly believe that the JCB models are the right choice for Murphy. The JCB SiTESAFE cab is the primary driver here, with the operator in a safer space throughout operation, while comfort and protection against the elements are also key concerns. We specified the reversing and forward-facing cameras to ensure the safety of all involved on site.

“The new dumpers have been extremely well received within Murphy so far. They have replaced a longstanding incumbent but we’ve only received positive comments from our projects to date.

“Our choice of dealer, Greenshields JCB is a continuation of an age-old relationship that amazingly spans back over six decades. They are always very supportive of Murphy Plant and are providing a world-class after-sales service on these machines.”

